Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 139,429 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $706,457,000 after buying an additional 1,721,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,184,000 after buying an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $218.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore set a $230.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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