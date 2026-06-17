Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP Has $59.06 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,408 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 115,789 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 9.8% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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