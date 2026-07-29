Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Camtek worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Camtek by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $116,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $3,903,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $140,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company's stock.

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT opened at $140.06 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.82. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $215.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Camtek's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities set a $174.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Camtek from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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