Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 12,130 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,903 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $301,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 186.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 258,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here