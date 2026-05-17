Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 13,743 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,750 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Chevron were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 526,805 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,561,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron Stock Up 2.3%

CVX opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $380.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Reuters article on ENEOS buying Chevron assets

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Positive Sentiment: Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Yahoo Finance article on Chevron earnings

Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Motley Fool comparison article

Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s latest quarter was mixed, with earnings per share beating estimates but revenue coming in below expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors refocus on operating performance rather than asset sales. Chevron stock background

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 803,570 shares of company stock worth $151,969,798. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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