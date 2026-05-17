Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 40,070 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,169 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in CocaCola by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in CocaCola by 19.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $347.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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