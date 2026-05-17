Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 4,063 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,953 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,318 shares of company stock valued at $87,212,814. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8%

TXN stock opened at $302.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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