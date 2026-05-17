Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 7,871 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,683 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $226.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average of $221.79. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here