Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 376.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 334.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $188,237,000 after acquiring an additional 580,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 537,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 232.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $191,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 114.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $248,243,000 after acquiring an additional 526,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 115.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 874,918 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,051,000 after acquiring an additional 468,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $238.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $162.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $214,200. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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