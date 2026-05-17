Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,310 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Intuit were worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,797,779,000 after buying an additional 158,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,565,810,000 after buying an additional 271,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,356,040,000 after buying an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $393.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Is Intuit Stock Oversold Now, Finally Making It a Buy?

Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Ahead of Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Intuit also drew attention for expanding its Enterprise Suite with AI-powered automation and analytics, signaling continued product innovation that could support mid-market growth and future recurring revenue. Intuit Expands Enterprise Suite With AI: Will It Boost Growth?

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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