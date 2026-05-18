Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys 2,917 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 137.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5,925.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 906,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $352,572,000 after acquiring an additional 891,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $286,522,000 after acquiring an additional 451,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,964 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,536,000 after acquiring an additional 179,606 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,172 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 162,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $24,296,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0%

ROK opened at $448.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.70 and a fifty-two week high of $463.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $392.93 and its 200 day moving average is $396.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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