Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,412 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock worth $241,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average is $220.10. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $180.25 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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