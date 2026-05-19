Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $1.40 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,973,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,774,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,258,000 after acquiring an additional 334,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7%

KMB stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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