Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $20.50 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,608 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,580,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,640,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 70,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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