Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $59.90 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,781 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Visa were worth $59,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.8% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $311.20 and its 200-day moving average is $325.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $583.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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