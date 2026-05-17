Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,530 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $123.39 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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