Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,601 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $725,219,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE DIS opened at $102.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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