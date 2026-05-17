Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,972 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Intel were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $546.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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