Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases 30,789 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,962 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 0.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE XOM opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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