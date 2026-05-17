Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,298 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

Union Pacific stock opened at $270.58 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $274.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here