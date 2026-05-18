Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 19,943 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $300.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $300.05 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $323.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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