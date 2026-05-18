Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Sells 5,785 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,558 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $1,146,115.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,841,227.62. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 3,878 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $799,682.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,744,628.97. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,214 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $186.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $213.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.07%.The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Quest Diagnostics

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised FY2026, FY2027, and Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics, signaling improved earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised FY2026, FY2027, and Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics, signaling improved earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Barron’s highlighted Quest Diagnostics as one of the stocks potentially rebounding after a rough patch, which may support investor interest. Quest Diagnostics, Altria, and 12 More Stocks That Are Coming Back to Life After a Rough Patch

Barron’s highlighted Quest Diagnostics as one of the stocks potentially rebounding after a rough patch, which may support investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: A new valuation-focused article examined Quest Diagnostics’ investment narrative, but it did not include a direct corporate catalyst. How The Investment Narrative For Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Is Shifting With New Valuation Work

A new valuation-focused article examined Quest Diagnostics’ investment narrative, but it did not include a direct corporate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028 EPS, which could pressure sentiment if investors focus on slower longer-term earnings growth.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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