Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,257 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 71,869 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $51,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.8%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Canadian National Railway's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Article Title

CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Positive Sentiment: CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Article Title

CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: CN and Union Pacific announced an agreement to improve North American rail connectivity, which could create new cross-border service opportunities and expand customer access. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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