Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 95,727 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $127,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,826,000 after purchasing an additional 510,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,722,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,352,370 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $623,937,000 after purchasing an additional 698,705 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,193,408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $535,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,864,045 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $436,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,661 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CP opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.89.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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