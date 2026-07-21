Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Stake Lowered by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,780 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,431,949 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,725,294,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,227,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $661,339,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $620,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.91.

Read Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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