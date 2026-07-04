Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,304 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

UNP stock opened at $282.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average of $252.28. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $282.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here