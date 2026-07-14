Canal Insurance CO Purchases New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,696 shares of the company's stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,483 shares of the company's stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company's stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on CRISPR Therapeutics and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $210,577.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,076,636.34. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRISPR Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRISPR Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here