Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.89 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,185,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,294,000 after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,114,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $546,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,628,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.80 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.83%.Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.18.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Trending Headlines about Emerson Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Emerson reported adjusted EPS of $1.71, above the $1.68 consensus estimate and up from $1.52 a year earlier. Revenue reached $4.87 billion versus expectations of $4.80 billion. Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises 2026 Outlook

Emerson reported adjusted EPS of $1.71, above the $1.68 consensus estimate and up from $1.52 a year earlier. Revenue reached $4.87 billion versus expectations of $4.80 billion. Positive Sentiment: Automation and software demand supported performance. Underlying sales increased 6%, led by 23% growth in the Test and Measurement and Ovation businesses. Software and Systems strength, margin expansion, and robust cash flow helped drive the earnings beat. Emerson Q3 Earnings Beat on Software & Systems Strength, Outlook Raised

Underlying sales increased 6%, led by 23% growth in the Test and Measurement and Ovation businesses. Software and Systems strength, margin expansion, and robust cash flow helped drive the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance. Full-year EPS guidance was set at $6.55, above the $6.50 consensus, while revenue guidance of $18.9 billion also exceeded the $18.8 billion estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 was above the $1.82 consensus.

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $6.55, above the $6.50 consensus, while revenue guidance of $18.9 billion also exceeded the $18.8 billion estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 was above the $1.82 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more bullish. Citigroup raised its price target from $174 to $182 and assigned a Buy rating. RBC increased its target from $169 to $179 and maintained an Outperform rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced trading level. RBC Adjusts Price Target on Emerson Electric

Citigroup raised its price target from $174 to $182 and assigned a Buy rating. RBC increased its target from $169 to $179 and maintained an Outperform rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technology leadership transition announced. Rudy Sengupta will become Emerson’s senior vice president and chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The appointment reinforces the company’s industrial AI focus, although the near-term financial effect is unclear. Emerson Appoints Rudy Sengupta as Chief Technology and AI Officer

Rudy Sengupta will become Emerson’s senior vice president and chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The appointment reinforces the company’s industrial AI focus, although the near-term financial effect is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend maintained. Emerson declared a $0.555-per-share dividend payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14, providing ongoing income support with a cited yield of approximately 1.4%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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