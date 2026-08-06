Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.93 Million in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,169 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 205.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $312,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Key Kimberly-Clark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 6.2% year over year, supported by productivity savings, volume-plus-mix gains and gross-margin expansion. Adjusted EPS was $1.80, although results remained below analysts’ expectations. Kimberly-Clark second-quarter results

Second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 6.2% year over year, supported by productivity savings, volume-plus-mix gains and gross-margin expansion. Adjusted EPS was $1.80, although results remained below analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark declared a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share, reinforcing its income appeal with an indicated annualized yield of approximately 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark dividend announcement

Kimberly-Clark declared a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share, reinforcing its income appeal with an indicated annualized yield of approximately 4.6%. Positive Sentiment: A plant-based fiber initiative could eventually reduce reliance on traditional wood fibers in paper towels, offering potential long-term manufacturing and sustainability benefits. Kimberly-Clark plant-based fiber initiative

A plant-based fiber initiative could eventually reduce reliance on traditional wood fibers in paper towels, offering potential long-term manufacturing and sustainability benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the pending Kenvue acquisition remains on track to close by year-end, but investors will continue to assess the transaction’s execution risks and effect on leverage. Kimberly-Clark 2026 second-quarter presentation

Management said the pending Kenvue acquisition remains on track to close by year-end, but investors will continue to assess the transaction’s execution risks and effect on leverage. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of roughly $4.19 billion increased only 0.6% year over year and missed the $4.22 billion consensus estimate. Reported profit also declined, while adjusted EPS of $1.80 fell short of the $2.01 analyst consensus cited in the company coverage. Kimberly-Clark second-quarter sales report

Revenue of roughly $4.19 billion increased only 0.6% year over year and missed the $4.22 billion consensus estimate. Reported profit also declined, while adjusted EPS of $1.80 fell short of the $2.01 analyst consensus cited in the company coverage. Negative Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark lowered its 2026 sales and profit outlook, saying organic sales growth should trail weighted-average category growth by about 100 basis points. False social-media allegations regarding Huggies diaper quality significantly disrupted China sales and remain the main near-term overhang. Reuters report on Kimberly-Clark guidance

Kimberly-Clark lowered its 2026 sales and profit outlook, saying organic sales growth should trail weighted-average category growth by about 100 basis points. False social-media allegations regarding Huggies diaper quality significantly disrupted China sales and remain the main near-term overhang. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating despite raising his price target to $104, citing near-term volatility and operational challenges. TD Cowen Kimberly-Clark rating

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $137.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.21). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 143.92%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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