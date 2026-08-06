Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 4,504 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $295.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $314.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,342.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently -3,290.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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