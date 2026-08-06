Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 197.6% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $147.96. The company has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's payout ratio is 28.94%.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $150.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reported its best quarterly revenue performance in roughly a decade, with second-quarter revenue of $24.75 billion, up 14.5% year over year and above the $23.74 billion consensus estimate. EPS of $3.15 also exceeded expectations of $2.74, supported by stronger net interest income, growth across its businesses and efficiency gains. Citigroup's Q2 Revenues Reach Decade High

Citigroup reported its best quarterly revenue performance in roughly a decade, with second-quarter revenue of $24.75 billion, up 14.5% year over year and above the $23.74 billion consensus estimate. EPS of $3.15 also exceeded expectations of $2.74, supported by stronger net interest income, growth across its businesses and efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s second-quarter net income rose 45% to approximately $5.8 billion. Morgan Stanley argued that investor concerns over higher investments and severance expenses in the second half of 2026 may obscure the potential benefits of the bank’s restructuring and efficiency initiatives by 2028. Morgan Stanley says Citi’s expense scare hides a 2028 payoff

Citigroup’s second-quarter net income rose 45% to approximately $5.8 billion. Morgan Stanley argued that investor concerns over higher investments and severance expenses in the second half of 2026 may obscure the potential benefits of the bank’s restructuring and efficiency initiatives by 2028. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary also highlights Citigroup’s dividend appeal. With the shares trading at a relatively moderate earnings multiple and management emphasizing profitability improvements, income-oriented investors may view the bank as attractively valued if earnings momentum continues. Why Citigroup is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Analyst commentary also highlights Citigroup’s dividend appeal. With the shares trading at a relatively moderate earnings multiple and management emphasizing profitability improvements, income-oriented investors may view the bank as attractively valued if earnings momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup entities settled a trade-loss lawsuit with Loomis Sayles for $70 million. The payment removes litigation uncertainty but is relatively small compared with Citigroup’s quarterly earnings and is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Citigroup Settles $70 Million Trade-Loss Suit

Citigroup entities settled a trade-loss lawsuit with Loomis Sayles for $70 million. The payment removes litigation uncertainty but is relatively small compared with Citigroup’s quarterly earnings and is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: The main risk remains near-term expense growth as Citigroup invests in technology, regulatory infrastructure and other strategic initiatives while absorbing severance costs. These expenses could pressure second-half 2026 results before the expected longer-term efficiency benefits emerge. Citigroup expense outlook

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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