Candriam S.C.A. Buys 49,580 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,766 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,580 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.46% of TransMedics Group worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,997,000 after acquiring an additional 113,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company's stock worth $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 322,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,474 shares of the company's stock worth $99,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 223,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 569,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,148.52. This represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 455,584 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,398. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $173.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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