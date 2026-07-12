Candriam S.C.A. Buys 70,599 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,588 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Zscaler worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company's stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,943.38. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.97.

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Zscaler Stock Down 5.3%

Zscaler stock traded down $7.85 on Friday, hitting $139.27. 3,800,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,768. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.55.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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