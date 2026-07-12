Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,165 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 45,910 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.20% of PTC worth $33,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PTC by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 356,219 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 14.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.74. 1,130,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.13. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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