Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,491 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,360 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,913,190,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,074,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,468,185,000 after buying an additional 704,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,450,412 shares of the company's stock worth $896,104,000 after buying an additional 683,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 26,729,524 shares of the company's stock worth $816,320,000 after buying an additional 364,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2,954.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.32. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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