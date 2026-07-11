Candriam S.C.A. Has $116.50 Million Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Xylem worth $116,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Xylem by 12,326.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after buying an additional 152,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,529,768,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $862,364,000 after buying an additional 151,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,526,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $660,444,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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