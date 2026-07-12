Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.35 Million Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,020 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,330 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.81% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of STOK stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. 614,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 529.20%.The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,675.70. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $54,891.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,979.08. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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