Candriam S.C.A. Has $232.79 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 161,897 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.2% of Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $232,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.04.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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