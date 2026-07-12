Candriam S.C.A. Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.49% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $27,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,318.70. The trade was a 44.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $70,251.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,973.44. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,298. The company's 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xenon Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xenon Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here