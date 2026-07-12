Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 225.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,032 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,628 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock worth $861,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286,875 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock worth $4,094,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 2,031,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,483,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,614. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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