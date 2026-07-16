Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,671 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Q. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,653 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,004 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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