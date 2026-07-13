Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 467,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,083,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,825,792.40. This trade represents a 64.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $5,457,268.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,472.24. This trade represents a 47.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

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About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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