Candriam S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 773,620 Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 773,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,229,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.60% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRVI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JonesTrading cut their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading

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