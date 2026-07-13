Candriam S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,957 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 72,854 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $31,119,586.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,192 shares in the company, valued at $19,730,912.80. The trade was a 61.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total value of $26,951,029.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,864,359.65. The trade was a 51.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,228,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,916,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $435.14 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $354.07 and its 200 day moving average is $219.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citic Securities boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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