Candriam S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,629 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,793,843,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,451,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,600,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,286,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,674,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,874,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PH opened at $960.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $692.02 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $906.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $930.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,026.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,026.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

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