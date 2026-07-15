Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,510 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $60,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE XOM opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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