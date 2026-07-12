Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 294.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,118 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,880 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 1.6%

VRT traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.66. 2,998,133 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,232. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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