Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 201.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,145,348 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $253,669,000 after buying an additional 189,489 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 35,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 637,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,984,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of O opened at $63.34 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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