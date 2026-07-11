Candriam S.C.A. Sells 29,276 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,430 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 29,276 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $66,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore cut their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $430.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $419.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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