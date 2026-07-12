Candriam S.C.A. Sells 31,797 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,797 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.11% of Futu worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts: Sign Up

Key Futu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Pomerantz, Rosen, ClaimsFiler, SueWallSt, and KSF, issued fresh notices or reminders about a pending class action against Futu, keeping the litigation risk front and center for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Pomerantz, Rosen, ClaimsFiler, SueWallSt, and KSF, issued fresh notices or reminders about a pending class action against Futu, keeping the litigation risk front and center for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges violations of U.S. securities laws and cites a class period from May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026, with an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process could remain a drag on the stock in the near term. Article Title

The lawsuit alleges violations of U.S. securities laws and cites a class period from May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026, with an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process could remain a drag on the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One legal notice specifically highlighted alleged regulatory compliance failures and referenced an approximately 32% stock decline, reinforcing concerns that the litigation may be tied to prior operational or disclosure issues. Article Title

One legal notice specifically highlighted alleged regulatory compliance failures and referenced an approximately 32% stock decline, reinforcing concerns that the litigation may be tied to prior operational or disclosure issues. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data was updated, but the report showed 0 shares of short interest, offering little new fundamental insight for investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. 709,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,976. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.96. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($2.12). Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%.The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Futu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Futu wasn't on the list.

While Futu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here